Shawn Lemon has announced his retirement from the CFL.

Lemon, 35, joined the Alouettes mid-season in 2023 after being released from the BC Lions at the beginning of the campaign. He re-signed with the Alouettes on a one-year deal for 2024 in December.

The Charleston, S.C., native played in 13 regular-season games for the Als and recorded his 100th career sack against the Ottawa Redblacks on Thanksgiving Monday.

Lemon also recorded a sack and three tackles during the Alouettes' 110th Grey Cup win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Prior to joining the Als, the now three-time Grey Cup champion spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2011), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2011, 2016), Edmonton Elks (2012-13, 2021), Calgary Stampeders (2013-14, 2021-22), Toronto Argonauts (2016-18, 2019) and three stints with the Lions (2018, 2019, 2023).

In 148 games in the CFL, Lemon has earned 237 defensive tackles, 101 sacks and 31 forced fumbles. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2022.