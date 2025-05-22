HAMILTON - After nearly two weeks of beating upon one another, Kiondre Smith and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats can look forward to hitting players in different coloured jerseys.

The Ticata will host the archrival Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday in the first CFL exhibition game for both teams. Since the start of camp May 11, Smith and the Ticats have had to make do with competing against one another.

"I always want to hit a different coloured jersey to be honest with you," Smith told reporters at Ron Joyce Field. "And I think everyone kind of mimics that thought.

"We love competing against each other because we have such a good team, top to bottom, offensively and defensively. But it would be nice to see how that translates against everyone else."

The two teams will conclude their exhibition season May 30 at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont. Both squads will open the regular season on the road as Toronto visits the Montreal Alouettes on June 6 while Hamilton is in Calgary the following nigh to face the Stampeders.

But whether veterans like Smith will suit up Saturday -- and if they do, how much game action they'll see -- is a delicate balancing act for Hamilton head coach/offensive co-ordinator Scott Milanovich.

"Well, I think any time we strap it up we want to win," Milanovich said. "The problem with pre-season is with a limited roster what becomes a problem at times is banged-up guys.

"That's kind of what we're looking at: Determining how much we're going to play our starters Saturday. I'd like to take them into the third quarter but that's all going to be determined on how healthy we are, to be honest with you."

Hamilton (7-11) finished fourth in the East Division last season to miss the CFL playoffs. But the Ticats were 3-0 versus the Grey Cup-champion Argos during the regular campaign.

And the 2024 season was Smith's best since joining the Ticats in 2002. The six-foot-one, 180-pound former Guelph Gryphon established career highs in catches (74), yards (933), yards after catch (295) and touchdowns (seven).

Smith, 25, of Markham, Ont., was part of an important element of a Hamilton offence that led the CFL in net yards (406.1 per game), passing yards (332.1) and touchdowns (35).

Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell also led the CFL in passing yards (5,451) and touchdowns (32). And in the off-season, Hamilton added veteran receivers Kenny Lawler and Drew Wolitarsky, who both earned two Grey Cup rings while with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021, both wins over the Ticats).

"Honestly, I'm probably the most excited I've ever been being in this organization," Smith said. "We brought in Grey Cup champion experience, more all-star experience....

"I appreciate his (Lawler's) veteran presence, I appreciate Tim (Ticats receiver Tim White) doing everything he's doing to stay consistent, picking me up when I'm having a bad day. Everyone is making strides and continuing to get better."

Milanovich said Smith, a '22 fourth-round pick by Hamilton, has had a solid camp thus far.

"He looks good," Milanovich said. "Like everybody else, he looks good on some things, a little rusty on others.

"Good football player … excited to have him back."

But as important as the passing game is to Hamilton's offence, receivers are also called upon to be effective blockers in the ground attack. And the incentive to do that is knowing running back Greg Bell can kick into a higher gear once he breaks the line of scrimmage and finds running room.

Smith said blocking is a challenge all Ticats receivers relish taking on. Smith comes by his football prowess honestly as his father, Adrion, was a standout defensive back/returner with Hamilton (1994), Memphis (1995) and Toronto (1996-97, '98-'05), earning four league all-star nods while winning three Grey Cups (1996-97, '04) with the Argos.

"Any time you can dominate the other team physically you're going to have more fun," he said. "No one likes being pushed around, everyone likes to rather be the bully, be the hammer not the nail.

"Being in Hamilton, being that tough-assed team that's what you want to do."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.