REGINA - With Bo Levi Mitchell and Trevor Harris in the midst of tremendous individual seasons, it’s not surprising that their teams are at the top of the CFL.

Mitchell has Hamilton leading the CFL’s East Division with the Tiger-Cats riding the success of the veteran quarterback’s right arm. Mitchell has tossed 21 touchdowns passes while only being intercepted three times. He has thrown for 2,856 yards in nine games for an average of 318 yards per game.

Harris isn’t far behind, guiding the Saskatchewan Roughriders to first place in the West Division. He’s thrown for 2,183 yards in seven games for a per game average of 312 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich has been impressed by the exploits this season by these two veteran quarterbacks.

“I think both Trevor and Bo are playing the best football that they've played, and it's a credit to them," said Milanovich. "It's credit to their off-season work, the way they've adapted their games, all the reps that they've got and they're utilizing those and making good decisions with football."

Mitchell has a reputation of being a gunslinger and although he’s not as aggressive as he was when he came into the league with the Calgary Stampeders in 2012, the 35-year-old doesn’t hesitate in throwing the ball downfield.

The Riders believe they are prepared for that attacking style, but defensive back Tevaughn Campbell said the key to Saskatchewan stopping Mitchell and the high-powered Hamilton offence is focus on themselves.

“We have to play our game, not let him and the receivers influence how we play our game," said Campbell. "I think the best football we play is when we're playing correct football, when we're playing our defence.

"When we stray away from that is when we start seeing a little bit of hiccups here and there."

The Riders defeated the Ticats 28-23 in Hamilton on June 14 with both quarterbacks playing well. Harris finished 26-of-37 passing for 295 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Mitchell totalled 336 yards passing, completing 26-of-40 passes with one touchdown and one interception.

Campbell said Saskatchewan's defence has benefited from facing the 39-year-old Harris every day in practice as they prepare to play Mitchell.

“When we go good versus good, it's game day, it's intense," he said. "We're trying to win every play, we're competing every play and we're (trash) talking every play.

"We're just out there trying to be the best version of us and I think Trevor helps us bring that up."

Roughriders head coach Corey Mace knows Mitchell well. Mace, a defensive lineman, played three seasons with Mitchell before coaching six seasons with the Stampeders.

The 2025 version of Mitchell has definitely caught Mace’s attention.

“He's making unbelievable throws. He's playing with the Bo moxie that we’ve traditionally seen for a long time," said Mace. "I can't stress this enough: how athletic this guy is looking right now.

"It’s probably the most athletic he's looked at his career. Bo's back and it’s great for league."

Added Mace with a chuckle: "I just hope he just has a tough game this weekend."

On the other side, Milanovich recognized the stellar season that Harris is having, leading the CFL with a 119.7 quarterback rating and currently on a CFL-record streak of 11 consecutive games with a completion percentage of 70 per cent or better.

“He's playing the best he's ever played. I don't think there's a quarterback in football that gets the ball out quicker," said Milanovich. "His accuracy is as good or better than ever.

"All those years of experience are enabling him to know exactly where he wants to go with the football quicker. They have timing. They have rhythm."

When asked if there was a shared trait that’s enabling both quarterbacks to succeed at an older age, Harris had some insight.

“I've been told we're polar opposite people, but he's somebody that I've always admired. He’s got mental toughness as a quarterback," said Harris. "A lot of people talk about toughness. Everybody can take hits and stand and stay in there.

"I don't think that's toughness. I think mental toughness as a quarterback is going out there and throwing two or three picks and slinging it anyway. That's exactly what he's done."

TENACIOUS DEFENCE: In their last game against Montreal, the Roughriders didn’t allow any offensive touchdowns and limited the Alouettes to two field goals. The last time Saskatchewan allowed less than six points in a regular-season game was in 2013 when they shut out the Tiger-Cats 37-0. The Riders are second in points allowed at 21.8 points per game, trailing only the Calgary Stampeders at 21.3 points per game

ROAD WARRIORS: The Tiger-Cats are riding a four-game road winning streak, their longest since 1981. They last won five straight road games in the 1981 season.

BIG PLAY DOHNTE: The Riders are getting big plays from receiver Dohnte Meyers who had two 30+ yard receptions against Montreal. He has five 30+ receptions in the last five games and seven 30+ yard receptions ion the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug.15, 2025.