HAMILTON — Jamal Peters will host several friends and familiar faces Saturday night but won't exactly be feeling hospitable.

Peters faces his former team for the first time when Hamilton (0-5) takes on archrival Toronto (3-2) at Tim Hortons Field. Peters spent three seasons with the Argonauts (2021-23) before signing with the Tiger-Cats as a free agent.

"It's a little personal but then again I can't make the game bigger than it is," Peters said. "(The) three years I had there were good but I'm only focusing on the here and now and I'm looking forward to it.

"I've had this one circled since the off-season."

Peters isn't alone as he's one of six former Argos with Hamilton. Meanwhile, receiver Richie Sindani, kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, linebacker Fraser Sopik and offensive lineman Landon Rice -- all Canadians and former Ticats -- will dress for Toronto.

"We know what we have to do, there's a chip on our shoulder, for sure," Peters said. "We're just going to play our game (but it) gives a little extra motivation for the most part."

A fact not lost upon Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich, who led Toronto to a Grey Cup title in 2012, his first season as a CFL head coach.

"Anytime you're playing your former team, coaching against your former team, whatever the case may be," Milanovich said. "There's a lot of guys in this organization from up the road.

"I'm not a huge fan of all the free agency but it is something that makes some of these games a little bit more interesting."

The contest is an important one for both teams, given it's a division game and their first head-to-head meeting. But there's certainly a sense of urgency for Hamilton.

"We just need to be rewarded for the work we're putting in," Milanovich said. "For the attitude the players are showing, the effort they're giving (along with) coaches and staff.

"We need to start seeing the rays of sunshine come up."

Hamilton comes off a bye week after dropping a 44-28 home loss to the B.C. Lions on July 7. Defensively, the Ticats are allowing a CFL-high 32.4 offensive points per game and have forced just three turnovers and one interception -- both league lows.

"Anytime you're playing an opponent that's looking to get out of a slump they're always dangerous," Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. "I think their backs are against the wall, the urgency is probably a little bit more in the building."

Toronto leads the CFL in rushing (135.6 yards per game) and yards per attempt (5.5). That's important considering the Argos are ranked last in passing yards (223.6 per game) and attempts (145).

Last week, the Argos defeated previously unbeaten Montreal 37-18. Quarterback Cameron Dukes was 16-of-20 passing for 131 yards with a TD and ran nine times for 45 yards but Toronto also got touchdowns from Wynton McManis (interception) and Janarion Grant (kickoff return).

More importantly, the win over Montreal followed two straight losses in which Dukes was intercepted five times. Dinwiddie said while he wants his quarterback to take downfield shots when they're available, being smart with the football is paramount.

"We can't manufacture them (downfield chances), we can't force them," Dinwiddie said. "He just has to manage his game, which he did for the most part last week.

"I thought he was a little conservative at times but I'd rather have a quarterback be conservative than going out there and be careless with the football."

Toronto has won six straight games and 10 of the last 11 versus Hamilton. But the Ticats are 10-4 coming off a bye week.

The matchup between Hamilton's offence and Toronto's defence is an intriguing one.

The Ticats, led by veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, are second in net offence (391.6 yards per game) and passing (336.6) but seventh in offensive points (24.8 per game). Mitchell is second overall in passing yards (1,671), touchdowns (11) and 300-yard games (four) but Hamilton's ground attack is last overall (64.6 yards per game).

Defensively, Toronto is ranked fourth against the pass (283.8) and second both versus the run (59.2) and in net offence (323.0). Defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (shoulder) and cornerback Jonathan Edouard (foot) will be game-time decisions.

"They're going to be aggressive," Dinwiddie said of the Ticats. "They're going to try to get the ball out of Bo's hands, make him feel comfortable early and try to establish the run so they're not one-dimensional.

"But they've been throwing for over 300 yards a game and are a good offence."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.