Former Edmonton Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones may not be unemployed for too much longer.

According to a report from Dan Ralph of The Canadian Press, Jones was in Hamilton on Saturday night to watch the Tiger-Cats take on his former team, meaning he could be in line for a job as Ticats' defensive coordinator.

TSN's Farhan Lalji adds that the Tiger-Cats did speak to the Elks about adding Jones to their coaching staff.

The 56-year-old Jones was fired by the Elks in mid-July after starting the season with five straight losses.

Jones first joined Edmonton's CFL franchise as head coach in 2014, winning the 103rd Grey Cup a year later. Jones coached the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2016 to 2018 before rejoining Edmonton in 2022.

The native of South Pittsburgh, Tennessee posted an 8-33 record during his second stint with the Elks.

Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich had previously worked with Jones as assistants with the Montreal Alouettes and with the Toronto Argonauts when Jones was the defensive coordinator under Milanovich.

Hamilton sits lasts in the East Division with a 2-8 record.