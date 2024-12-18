Tim Hortons Field to be rebranded when 10-year naming rights agreement ends

HAMILTON — The home of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats will soon have a new name.

Hamilton Sports Group announced Wednesday that Tim Hortons Field, the stadium where the Ticats and Forge FC of soccer's Canadian Premier League play, will be rebranded with a new sponsor after a 10-year naming rights agreement with the restaurant chain runs out at the end of the year.

A new sponsor was not disclosed in Wednesday's announcement.

Tim Hortons Field, which is owned by the City of Hamilton and operated by Hamilton Sports Group, opened in 2014 on the site of the TIcats' longtime former home, Ivor Wynne Stadium.

Tim Hortons, which opened its first location blocks away from Ivor Wynne, purchased the naming rights for the $145.7-million facility in 2013.

The Stadium hosted Grey Cup games in 2023 and 2021, Vanier Cup games in 2016 and 2017, the CPL's inaugural match on April 27, 2019, Canada's 2-0 win over the United States in World Cup qualifying on Jan. 30, 2022, and the NHL's outdoor Heritage Classic game between the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs on March 13, 2022, over its first decade of operation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec.18, 2024.