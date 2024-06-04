Top 50 players highlights CFL preview shows tonight on TSN

Another campaign of Canadian gridiron action has arrived as the 2024 CFL season begins this week.

There's plenty of information and storylines to digest before the opening kickoff and CFL on TSN is here to get you prepared for it all with three preview shows airing on Tuesday night.

The season opener takes place on Thursday as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will host the Montreal Alouettes at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on TSN1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Week 1 also features a clash between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders on Friday (9 p.m. ET on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, TSN App), the Saskatchewan Roughriders travelling to Edmonton to take on the Elks on Saturday (4 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN.ca, TSN App) and the Toronto Argonauts hosting the B.C. Lions on Sunday (7 p.m. ET on TSN 1/4, TSN.ca, TSN App).

The Ottawa Redblacks have a bye in Week 1.

The full lineup of preview content Tuesday is as follows:

2024 CFL on TSN Betting Preview Show Powered By FanDuel

Tuesday at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on TSN 1 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App

The CFL on TSN panel gets you set for everything you need to know from a betting perspective for the 2024 season.

Ahead of the opening kickoff, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are once again favoured to win the Grey Cup after falling to the Montreal Alouettes in the championship game last season.

Grey Cup Champion odds, per FanDuel

Winnipeg Blue Bombers +200

BC Lions +490

Montreal Alouettes +500

Toronto Argonauts +550

Hamilton Tiger-Cats +750

Saskatchewan Roughriders +1100

Calgary Stampeders +2000

Edmonton Elks +2000

Ottawa Redblacks +2000



2024 CFL Top 50 Players

Tuesday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App

Who are the best players in the CFL going into the 2024 season?

The CFL on TSN panel will reveal it all on Tuesday night during the CFL Top 50 Players show.

For reference, here's a look back at the top 10 players from last year's show ahead of the 2023 CFL season. Click HERE for the full list.

1. Zach Collaros, QB

2. Eugene Lewis, WR

3. Ka'Deem Carey, RB

4. Stanley Bryant, OL

5. Dalton Schoen, WR

6. Willie Jefferson, DE

7. Lorenzo Mauldin, DL

8. Kenny Lawler, WR

9. Wynton McManis, LB

10. Adam Bighill, LB

2024 CFL Season Preview

Tuesday at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App

The CFL on TSN panel takes a closer look at every team, top players and major storylines with the new season right around the corner.