Jeremiah Masoli has again completed the long trek back into the Ottawa Redblacks' starting lineup.

The veteran quarterback will make his 2024 debut when Ottawa (5-2-1) visits the Calgary Stampeders (4-5) on Thursday night. It will be Masoli's first start since suffering a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon in a 21-13 loss in Hamilton on July 8, 2023.

Masoli replaces incumbent Dru Brown (foot). Ottawa will also be without speedy receiver Kalil Pimpleton (hand) but cornerback Brandin Dandridge and receiver Bralon Addison both return.

Masoli has been a model of resilience since 2019 when a torn ACL limited him to just six regular-season games with Hamilton. Masoli was coming off his best CFL season when he threw for 5,209 yards and 28 touchdowns, earning the nod as the East Division's outstanding player.

The 35-year-old from San Francisco had his '22 campaign -- Masoli's first with Ottawa -- cut short after four games due to a season-ending leg injury.

Masoli returned to Ottawa's starting lineup exactly a year later. He was rolling out to his right in the second quarter at Tim Hortons Field when, untouched, Masoli fell to the turf and immediately clutched his left leg.

Again, his season was over.

Masoli makes his first start of the season after dressing as Ottawa's third quarterback its last two games. And he's not taking over the Redblacks' offence cold as Masoli and offensive co-ordinator Tommy Condell also worked together in Hamilton.

Ottawa is coming off a 22-22 tie with Saskatchewan and is unbeaten in its last four games (3-0-1). And although the Redblacks are just 1-2 on the road, they're 4-1-1 versus West Division teams.

But the Stampeders are a different animal at home. They're 4-0 at McMahon Stadium yet 0-5 on the road.

Calgary lost 39-25 in Toronto last weekend. The Argos outscored the Stampeders 32-10 in the second half, led by Janarion Grant's 86-yard punt-return TD and former Stamp DaShaun Amos' 55-yard pick-six.

Toronto running back Ka'Deem Carey, another former Stampeder, added a two-point convert and 10-yard TD run in the second half.

But the previous week, Calgary outscored Toronto 21-0 in the fourth quarter for its last home victory, a 27-23 decision Aug. 4. Defensively, the Stampeders also registered six sacks.

At home this season, Calgary starter Jake Maier has completed 100-of-138 passes (72.5 per cent) for 1,085 yards with eight TDs and just two interceptions. But on July 26, Maier was 20-of-27 passing for just 136 yards and the Stamps accumulated just 241 net offensive yards in Ottawa's 33-6 home victory.

Rodeem Brown replaces veteran all-star centre Sean McEwen (hand) while Johsua Coker comes on to the roster to start at right tackle.

Pick: Ottawa.

---

Montreal Alouettes versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday night)

At Regina, Davis Alexander is expected to make a third straight start for Montreal (8-1) despite missing practice time for personal reasons. The Als swept a home-and-home series versus Hamilton with Alexander, who also rallied them to a 20-16 home win over Saskatchewan (5-3-1) on July 25 in relief of Caleb Evans. Montreal is 4-0 both on the road and versus the West. Quarterback Trevor Harris (knee) is expected to start for the Riders while running back A.J. Ouellette (hip) and linebacker Jameer Thurman (elbow) both practised and are available.

Pick: Montreal.

---

Edmonton Elks versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday night)

At Hamilton, Taylor Powell makes his first start of '24 for the Ticats (2-7) after replacing Bo Levi Mitchell in last week's 33-23 loss to Montreal. Powell made nine starts as a rookie last year. Tre Ford (rib) is day-to-day for Edmonton (2-7), which has won two straight. If Ford can't play, veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson will resume starting duties. Javon Leake has rushed 33 times for 266 yards (8.1-yard average) and four TDs in the Elks' last two games.

Pick: Edmonton.

---

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus B.C. Lions (Sunday night)

At Vancouver, Nathan Rourke is expected to start at quarterback for B.C. (5-4) after rejoining the club Tuesday. That should give the already motivated Lions a boost at home following three straight losses. That included a 25-0 loss in Winnipeg on Aug. 1 but the Leos haven't dropped four straight since '21. The Bombers (3-6) come off the bye 15-1 in their last 16 games following the break. Their defence is ranked first in fewest offensive yards allowed (320.8 per game) and second in offensive points (20).

Pick: Winnipeg.

Last week: 2-2

CP's overall record: 20-20

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.