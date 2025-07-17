It took just four games for 2025 No. 1 overall pick Damien Alford to etch his name in the CFL record books.

The Calgary receiver, who has quickly become one of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.’s go-to targets, tallied 156 receiving yards in the team’s win in Saskatchewan in Week 6. That was the most by a top pick in a single game since 2002 when Don Blair notched 163 for the Stampeders against Edmonton. It was also the third-most receiving yards ever by a rookie Canadian receiver.

The 4-1 Stamps have been propelled by plenty of unsung heroes en route to the top of the league, perhaps none as big – literally – as the 6-foot-6, 224-lb Montreal native. He has caught three of Adams’ five passing touchdowns this year and has also proven to be a deep play threat.

“I went into the game with the mentality that I was just going to go out there and do my job and contribute the most I could to the team,” Alford said after practice this week.

“I was placed in the best situations to do that and that’s exactly what my performance showed.”

Adams smiled when asked about Alford being a new favourite target and simply deferred to how he was processing the play at Mosaic Stadium.

“I go where the read tells me to go with the ball,” he said.

“He’s just been making plays. The read’s been telling me to go to him and he’s been making plays for me and been doing a great job.”

Alford is second in the entire league with 22.1 yards-per-catch and is fourth among all receivers with three touchdowns.

What makes his early CFL success that much more remarkable is that he had zero counting stats in his draft year. Alford had a successful four-year career with the Syracuse Orange before transferring to Utah for his senior season in 2024. During the most important football season of his life, he never found his footing with the Utes, playing just four games without recording a catch.

Stamps general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson had to rely on character assessments and physical testing that factored much more in the decision to take Alford first overall. Dickenson referred to that senior year as “malpractice.”

“We did a lot of research on character and why did he transfer and why didn’t he get opportunities,” Dickenson said.

“We talked to lots of coaches. Most of the time, coaches are the best guys to talk to…there’s nothing that didn’t tell us he was a quality player and person.”

Alford laughed before the question was even finished about that senior year, but has firmly put it in his rearview mirror.

“It’s kind of crazy, but I know what I’m capable of,” he said.

“What happened at Utah happened. I didn’t get the opportunity to do it, but I’m the same person I was when I was in Syracuse and I left there. Coming out here and doing it in the pros just shows how much I don’t let adversity affect me. I just go out there and play my type of football.”

Alford credited his teammates – whom he called his “big brothers” – for helping him acclimate to the league so quickly. Calgary has defied expectations thanks to that brotherhood. New receivers Dominique Rhymes and Tevin Jones have been veteran voices in the receivers’ room, but Alford said the culture starts with the quarterback.

“The competitive nature of VA is on a different level,” Alford said.

“He started saying, ‘We all we got. We all we need.’ He started saying that and it resonates with me a lot because it’s true. We’re here. We practice everyday. We’re in the weight room everyday together. We spend a lot of time together…that goes to show what we’re capable of on the field.”

Alford is also gaining fame for his celebrations, where he puts his hands above his head to mimic moose antlers.

His original nickname in Syracuse was different. Alford said former head coach Dino Babers called him “Bambi” in an interview early on in his NCAA career. Then, Alford had a breakout game versus Army where he had 135 receiving yards and a new nickname was born.

“[Babers] said, ‘We can’t call him ‘Bambi’ no more, we have to call him ‘moose,’” Alford said, chuckling at the memory. Over dinner, his new quarterback and fellow receivers helped reignite the nickname that’s become the talk of the league.

“VA found [the clip] again and they started calling me ‘moose’ again…the celebration really came from Dom and Tev.”