Top two teams in CFL West look to continue hot starts when Riders host Stampeders on TSN

REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders are off to great starts, but it’s too early in the season to frame Friday’s game as an epic first-place battle.

Still, both teams are focused on continuing their strong runs when they meet in Regina.

The 4-0 Riders, who are coming off a bye week, have the opportunity to retain sole possession of top spot in the West Division with a win. The Stampeders (3-1) are rolling into Regina after an impressive 37-13 victory over the previously undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 3.

Saskatchewan defensive back Rolan Milligan, the CFL’s outstanding defensive player in 2024, isn’t getting caught up in the first-place battle debate.

"It’s a division game, regardless of first place or last place," he said. "It’s a division game so it’s important.

"No matter who we play, we’re trying to win games. So, whether is an East team or a West team, you’re always trying to win it. Focus on that one game and win that game."

Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson is also taking the hype with a grain of salt.

"We're aware it’s early but you’d like to win, beat the teams that are ahead of you, and they are ahead of us. That’s what we did last week as well,” he said.

"It’s one game on the road; they’re coming off a bye and we’re coming off a big win. Both teams should enter the game will confidence. It’s a big challenge, no doubt about it but we’re up to that challenge."

The quick start for Calgary comes after two seasons of struggles. The Stamps were 6-12-0 in 2023 and missed the playoffs at 5-12-1 in 2024.

A major difference for the team has been the play of their defence. The Stampeders defence allowed 29.3 points per game last season but have cut that by nine points so far in 2025.

In addition, the Calgary defence has only allowed one opponent touchdown drive in each game. Calgary's opponents having scoring drives on just 7.4 per cent of their possessions, compared to 19 per cent among the other eight teams.

Calgary returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the victory over Winnipeg. Damon Webb returned a Zach Collaros pass 30 yards in the first quarter while Derrick Moncrief ran a pick back 70 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Stampeders'' success has come as a surprise to some but not to Riders quarterback Trevor Harris, who is returning to the lineup after missing one game with a head injury.

"They do a great job of mixing things up," Harris said. "They do a great job with their (strongside linebacker) and their free safety in terms of rocking and rolling and playing. And they have great pass rushers. They do a great job of being simplistic, but they give different looks every week. So, we’ll find out tomorrow what the flavour of the week is."

Riders head coach Corey Mace, who spent 12 seasons in the Calgary organization as a player and coach before joining the Riders in 2024, knows exactly why the Stampeders defence is having its way with opposing offences.

“They’re really good at what they’re good at. There’s not going to be a ton of stuff that Trevor (Harris) hasn’t seen before but they’re just really good at what they do," Mace said. "They’re very disciplined and they allow their playmakers to go make plays off what their built to do. For a first year with a new system, they’ve been doing an excellent job."

While Calgary has been setting the tone on the defensive side of the ball, the Riders have been doing the same offensively. Saskatchewan leads the league with an average of 29.3 points per game.

Harris, who is on a career-best seven game winning streak, has led the Riders on 37 possessions this season, with 10 resulting in touchdowns — a league-best mark of 27 per cent.

With tailback A.J. Ouellette leading the charge, the Riders offence has been succeeding with a balanced attack. The Stampeders did well limiting Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira last week to 61 yards on 13 carries and now their defence is focused on Ouellette.

Calgary defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings feels the similarities between Oliveira and Ouellette will help in the prep work.

"Their games are kind of similar, they’re both downhill runners who like to make one cut and get up field from there," said Hutchings, who has nine tackles and two sacks this season. "You’ve got to keep them in front of you, don’t let them get going."

Calgary has won its last five visits to Regina and 10 of its last 11. The last time Saskatchewan beat Calgary in Regina in the regular season was on Aug. 19, 2018.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS (3-1-0) AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (4-0-0)

Friday at Mosaic Stadium

OFF AND RUNNING: Friday’s game features the league’s leading rushers. Ouellette leads the CFL with 86.8 rushing yards per game, including single game totals of 91, 96 and 139 yards. Calgary’s Dedrick Mills is second with an average of 77.8 rushing yards per game.

TURNOVER TURNAROUND: After an opening week where the Riders were minus-2 in their turnover ratio, they’ve improved to plus-6, forcing eight opponent turnovers while having just two of their own. In 2025, the Riders led the CFL with a turnover ratio of plus-26.

MOVING ON UP: Calgary’s Vernon Adams Jr. is currently 46th on the CFL’s all-time passing yards list and sits 13 yards shy of Marcus Crandell for 45th place. Adams is also just two touchdown passes away from hitting the 100-mark for his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.