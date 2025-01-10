Argos acquire Canadian Judge, send Orimolade to Stamps in trade
The Toronto Argonauts have acquired Canadian linebacker Cam Judge from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade, the teams announced Friday.
Judge returns to the Argos’ organization after playing in eight games for the Boatmen during the 2021 season.
The 30-year-old spent the last three years with the Stamps, amassing 241 defensive tackles, eight sacks, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, and a touchdown.
Judge was Calgary’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024, their Most Outstanding Canadian nominee from 2022-24, and is also a 2022 CFL and West Division All-Star.
"We are very excited to have Cam back in Toronto,” said head coach Ryan Dinwiddie in a press release. "Cam brings playmaking abilities, a competitive spirit, and veteran leadership to work with him every day and is constantly making his teammates around him better.”
The Montreal native has recorded 356 defensive tackles, 15 sacks, nine interceptions, and seven forced fumbles in seven CFL seasons split between the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Argonauts, and Stampeders.
Like Judge, Orimolade also returns to his former team having spent parts of three seasons with Calgary beginning back in 2018.
The 29-year-old registered 53 defensive tackles, 16 sacks, and one interception in two seasons with the Double Blue after signing with the team as a free agent before the 2023 season.
He is a 2023 Eastern Division All-Star and a two-time Grey Cup champion (2018, 2024).
Hailing from Washington, the Dartmouth product has posted 105 defensive tackles, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, one interception, and a touchdown across five seasons in the CFL with Calgary and Toronto.
Other CFL transactions on Friday:
BC Lions
- Signed WR Ed Lee
- Signed WR Jaivian Lofton
- Signed DB Wyryor Noil
Calgary Stampeders
- Extended WR Reggie Begelton through 2026 season
- Signed RB William Stanbeck to one-year deal
Edmonton Elks
- Released WR Dillion Mitchell
- Finalized coaching staff with Jordan Makysmic and J.C. Sherritt
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Reworked QB Bo Levi Mitchell’s contract for 2025
- Hired Cyril Penn as director of player personnel
- Hired Alex Russell as director of scouting
- Hired Dane Vandernat as director of pro scouting
Toronto Argonauts
- Extended RB Deonta McMahon
- Extended DB Jon Edouard
- Signed DB Lawrence Johnson
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Extended DB Jamal Parker Jr. to one-year deal
- Hired Jim Jauch as senior director of player personnel
- Hired Eric Deslauriers as senior director of player personnel
- Hired Brock Sunderland as senior director of player personnel