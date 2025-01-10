The Toronto Argonauts have acquired Canadian linebacker Cam Judge from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade, the teams announced Friday.

Judge returns to the Argos’ organization after playing in eight games for the Boatmen during the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old spent the last three years with the Stamps, amassing 241 defensive tackles, eight sacks, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, and a touchdown.

Judge was Calgary’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024, their Most Outstanding Canadian nominee from 2022-24, and is also a 2022 CFL and West Division All-Star.

"We are very excited to have Cam back in Toronto,” said head coach Ryan Dinwiddie in a press release. "Cam brings playmaking abilities, a competitive spirit, and veteran leadership to work with him every day and is constantly making his teammates around him better.”

The Montreal native has recorded 356 defensive tackles, 15 sacks, nine interceptions, and seven forced fumbles in seven CFL seasons split between the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Argonauts, and Stampeders.

Like Judge, Orimolade also returns to his former team having spent parts of three seasons with Calgary beginning back in 2018.

The 29-year-old registered 53 defensive tackles, 16 sacks, and one interception in two seasons with the Double Blue after signing with the team as a free agent before the 2023 season.

He is a 2023 Eastern Division All-Star and a two-time Grey Cup champion (2018, 2024).

Hailing from Washington, the Dartmouth product has posted 105 defensive tackles, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, one interception, and a touchdown across five seasons in the CFL with Calgary and Toronto.

Other CFL transactions on Friday:

BC Lions

Signed WR Ed Lee

Signed WR Jaivian Lofton

Signed DB Wyryor Noil

Calgary Stampeders

Extended WR Reggie Begelton through 2026 season

Signed RB William Stanbeck to one-year deal

Edmonton Elks

Released WR Dillion Mitchell

Finalized coaching staff with Jordan Makysmic and J.C. Sherritt

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Reworked QB Bo Levi Mitchell’s contract for 2025

Hired Cyril Penn as director of player personnel

Hired Alex Russell as director of scouting

Hired Dane Vandernat as director of pro scouting

Toronto Argonauts

Extended RB Deonta McMahon

Extended DB Jon Edouard

Signed DB Lawrence Johnson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers