The Toronto Argonauts have acquired the playing rights to running back Spencer Brown from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for a conditional 2026 eighth-round pick.

Brown was signed to the Elks' practice roster on June 22 after attending training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He is yet to dress for a CFL game.

The 6-foot, 220-pound back attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2017-2020, and he left as the school's all-time leader in rushing yards (4,011), rushing touchdowns (41), total touchdowns (42), and 100-yard games (19).

The 26-year-old is the only player in Conference USA history to be named C-USA Championship game MVP twice (2018, 2020) after rushing for a total of 295 yards and one touchdown.

Brown signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent coming out of school in 2021 and would spend three years with the organization.

The Kimberly, Ala. native also signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 before coming north of the border.

