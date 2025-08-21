The Toronto Argonauts have acquired long snapper Simon Chaves from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft.

The 27-year-old was with the Argos during their 2025 training camp this past May, after playing one game for the team last season.

In 2025, Chaves has split his time between the Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks, playing in six games in the nation's capital and two in Hamilton.

The former Guelph Gryphon has also spent time with Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers throughout his CFL career, which began in 2022 after going undrafted.

This is the second trade Toronto has made this year, after acquiring the playing rights to running back Spencer Brown from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for a conditional 2026 eighth-round pick earlier this season.