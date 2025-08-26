The Toronto Argonauts have signed American wide receiver Makai Polk.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound target returns to Toronto after being waived by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

The receiver burst onto the CFL scene in 2024, hauling in 61 passes for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns over 17 regular-season games, leading the Argos in all three major receiving categories.

In the playoffs and Grey Cup, the Mississippi State product caught 14 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. The California native was named to the 2024 East All-CFL team and was Toronto's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

After setting receiving records in 2021 at Mississippi State in receptions (105) and yards (1,046), Polk signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 before a stint with the New York Giants in 2023.