The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour, American offensive lineman Brandon Kemp, and American running back Peny Boone.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Sceviour played eight games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024 after signing with the team in free agency.

Prior to that, the former eighth overall pick in the 2018 CFL Draft spent the first five seasons of his career with the Calgary Stampeders, winning the Grey Cup in his rookie season and being named to the West All-CFL team in 2022. The Calgary native has suited up for 91 career regular-season games across six CFL seasons.

Kemp spent training camp with the Roughriders this season before ultimately being cut in June. The Atlanta native played 13 games across three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2022-2024) after signing with the team in September of 2022.

The Valdosta State alumni signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent time on the practice roster and injured list before being released in 2022. He had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts between Tennessee and Hamilton.

The 6-foot-1, 232-pound Boone played his senior season of collegiate football at Central Florida, where he tallied 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns in seven games for the Knights. Before that, the 23-year-old spent 2022 and 2023 at Ohio, where Boone was the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Offensive Player of the year in 2023 after rushing for 1,400 yards (eighth best in the country) and 15 rushing touchdowns (11th in the nation).

He began his post-secondary career at Maryland (2020-2022), tallying 258 yards and two scores in 14 games for the school.

The team also announced the release of American linebacker Jarrett Martin.