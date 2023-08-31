Chad Kelly is sticking around in Toronto.

The Argonauts announced a new three-year contract extension for the quarterback on Thursday amid a breakout campaign.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign this extension and proudly represent the historic Double Blue,” Kelly said in a statement. “Today marks not only a contract extension, but an extension of my commitment to the amazing city of Toronto, my teammates, coaches, front office and MLSE. I want to thank each one of you for your unwavering support over the last two years, and I look forward to leading this team to future Grey Cups. I also want to thank the Lord for providing me daily strength to do what I do best, my family for always being there for me throughout this process and the team around me for making this all come together.”

Kelly, who entered in relief of the injured McLeod Bethel-Thompson in last year's Grey Cup and led the Argonauts to the title, has shined this season with Toronto sitting atop the East Division at 8-1.

I said off-air to my fellow panelists last weekend … “Chad Kelly represents the best chance this team has had in forever to move the needle for the @TorontoArgos in Toronto.” Win-win for him and his team.#CFL #Argos — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 31, 2023

The 29-year-old is one of the leading candidates for Most Outstanding Player so far this season, completing 149 of his 213 passes for 2,377 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions across nine games. He also has six rushing touchdowns and 135 yards on the ground.

“The level of exhilaration on this day is only rivaled by the excitement Chad Kelly provides every time he takes the field!” general manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons said. “Today’s news is not just great for the Toronto Argonauts, its outstanding for our league. Not only has he played lights out football but he has seemed to raise the level of opposing quarterbacks we’ve faced.

"However, the greatest part of this story is what you don’t see. Mr. Kelly has led this team from the offseason back in the winter to a team that’s become a consistent winner. A competent voice, a leader by example, he’s raised the level of his peers and prioritized the team amidst his All-Star stats! He arrives early and stays late…Phenomenal! On top of all that, Chad is, and will continue to be, a pillar for us in the team’s commitment to the community and youth football development in Toronto”

The Ole Miss product is in his second season in the CFL with the Argos after NFL stints with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

“Chad’s play on the field and leadership off the field make him the perfect fit for us here in Toronto,” head coach Ryan Dinwiddie added. “You’ve seen what he’s done so far this season and we have no doubt the best is still yet to come with Chad. He is a player who can lead us to where we are trying to go and that is to compete consistently for Grey Cups each year. We are beyond thrilled he is our guy going forward.”

Toronto will next be in action on Monday, visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their Labour Day Classic.