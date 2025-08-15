TORONTO - The CFL will make way for the FIFA World Cup next summer.

Both the Toronto Argonauts and B.C. Lions will play home games away from their respective venues during the World Cup, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 with contests in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Vancouver and Toronto will combine to host 13 matches, with Toronto's BMO Field staging six, including Canada’s first-ever World Cup game on home soil June 12.

Seven games will be played at B.C. Place Stadium, including Canada’s group matches on June 18 and 24. Vancouver will also host knockout stage games July 2 (round of 32) and July 7 (round of 16).

The CFL announced Friday that the Argonauts will play home games at Hamilton Stadium, Mosaic Stadium in Regina and Winnipeg's Princess Auto Stadium against the host teams during the World Cup.

The Lions will relocate for two home games, with the club planning to announce those details at a later time.

“The World Cup is a cultural event, uniting entire countries and communities under a single flag,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “As Toronto and Vancouver welcome the world, we’re grateful to other cities and their tremendous fans for so generously making a home away from home for the Argonauts and the Lions.”

Following the World Cup, BMO Field will require time to be retrofitted back to CFL standards.

“To our incredible fans in Toronto: your passion and loyalty mean the world to us," said Argos GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons. "This temporary move is about showcasing our city and stadium to the world — and when we return, it’ll be with even more energy, excitement and noise!”

The CFL added that both the Argos' and Lions' schedules next season will be made to re-establish home-field advantage for the second half of the 2026 campaign.

This will mark the first time the World Cup will be hosted by three countries, as 48 teams from six confederations are slated to participate in the global event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.