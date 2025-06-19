The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of Canadian fullback Brandon Calver.

He returns to the Double Blue after spending the past four seasons with the club, where he has tallied 19 special teams tackles over 48 games.

The London, Ont., native has also spent time with the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers between 2018 and 2019.

Calver has recorded 32 special teams tackles in 76 career games and has been a part of three Grey Cup championships (2019, 2022, 2024).