The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian offensive lineman Shane Richards to the active roster and American running back Jyran Mitchell and American defensive lineman Ricky Correia to the practice roster.

The 6-foot-8, 325-pound Richards was the first overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft by the Argonauts and spent the first four seasons of his CFL career in Toronto, playing in 42 games and winning a Grey Cup in 2022. The Oklahoma State alum suited up in 16 games for the Edmonton Elks last season after signing with the club in April of 2024.

Mitchell attended training camp with the Argos this May but was released in early June. The Illinois native attended Butler University in 2023, playing 11 games and rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns, while catching 23 passes for 202 yards and three more scores. The 6-foot, 205-pound back was named first Team All-Pioneer League in 2023 and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He attended Eastern Kentucky from 2021-2022, where he caught 38 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games. The running back began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois University (2018-2020), playing in 11 games.

Correia spent four seasons at the University of California (2021-2024), where he played 46 games and tallied 105 tackles, six for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive lineman was a Preseason All-Pac 12 Fourth Team selection by Phil Steele in 2022.