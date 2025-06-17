The Toronto Argonauts made two additions to their roster on Tuesday, signing American running back Kevin Brown and American linebacker Aaron Casey.

Brown signed with the Argonauts in December of 2024, shortly after Toronto won the Grey Cup, but never appeared in a game for the team. He was one of the final cuts at the end of 2025 training camp.

The South Carolina native played 12 games with the Edmonton Elks in 2024, carrying the ball 101 times for 522 yards while catching 22 passes for 138 yards.

He played his best season in the CFL the year prior in 2023, rushing for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 222 yards and one more major for the Elks.

Argonauts head coach Spencer Dinwiddie revealed after the team's loss on Saturday that running back Deonta McMahon, who started the first two games of the season, is dealing with an ankle injury.

Casey, 25, spent last season with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals after signing as an undrafted free agent. He saw no game action with the team and was cut on April 30 of 2025.

The Georgia native played 57 games over five seasons at Indiana, where he posted 244 tackles (36 for loss), 10 sacks and five forced fumbles.

He was named First Team All-Big 10 after his senior season in which he totaled 109 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Toronto has dropped two straight to open the season, and get another tough task in Week 3 with the undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders coming to town.

You can watch the Roughriders battle the Argonauts LIVE across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca and on the TSN App, with coverage starting at 7p.m. ET / 4p.m. PT on Friday.