Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts can complete the East Division's playoff picture.

The Argos (9-7) host Ottawa (8-7-1) on Saturday afternoon. They can clinch second in the East Division with a win and gain home-field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs versus the Redblacks.

Subscribe to TSN+ to watch the Data Enhance Feed of the Argonauts and the Redblacks.

The Montreal Alouettes (12-3-1) have already clinched first in the East. They'll host either Toronto or Ottawa in the division final Nov. 9.

Winnipeg (10-7), Saskatchewan (9-7-1) and B.C. (8-9) have all secured West Division playoff spots. The Blue Bombers and Roughriders have yet to settle who'll finish first — both are on a bye week — but the Lions will open the post-season on the road regardless of how they fare in their regular-season finale Saturday versus Montreal.

Winnipeg visits Montreal on Oct. 26 while Saskatchewan hosts Calgary (4-11-1) later that night. The Stampeders, Edmonton Elks (6-11) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-10) will all miss the playoffs this year.

Toronto will be the more rested squad against Ottawa and definitely have momentum. The Argos are coming off wins over Montreal (37-31 at BMO Field on Sept. 28) and the Bombers (14-11 in Winnipeg on Friday night).

Toronto halted Winnipeg's eight-game win streak. Its defence registered seven sacks, with Folarin Orimolade getting two and an interception.

Ottawa has dropped four straight, including a 19-12 decision to Montreal on Monday. The Redblacks didn't score a touchdown en route to being swept by the Alouettes for a second straight season.

Backup Davis Alexander completed 14-of-24 passes for 208 yards with an interception while running for a TD. More importantly, Alexander improved to 4-0 as the starter with incumbent Cody Fajardo missing the game due to the birth of a child last week.

Ottawa's defence had four sacks and held Montreal's offence to 268 net yards.

Veteran Jeremiah Masoli completed 19-of-34 passes for 216 yards and an interception before giving way to Dustin Crum. The Redblacks were minus starter Dru Brown (ankle) and receiver Justin Hardy (also ankle).

Kelly finished 16-of-23 passing against Winnipeg for 208 yards and a TD.

Bombers receiver Kenny Lawler had six catches for 108 yards while CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira ran for 64 yards on 12 carries (5.3-yard average). But neither scored a touchdown for Winnipeg.

The run has been a staple of Toronto's offence. The Argos are averaging a CFL-high 124.4 rushing yards per game, led by Ka'Deem Carey (1,005 yards, 5.7-yard average).

Carey suffered a back injury against Winnipeg but was a full participant in practice Wednesday. Toronto also has Deonta McMahon (239 yards 6.8-yard average) and Canadian Daniel Adeboboye (203 yards, 4.2-yard average) in its backfield.

Kelly has thrown for 2,120 yards with seven TDs and eight interceptions. The CFL's outstanding player last season is 4-3 as Toronto's starter in 2024.

Toronto's defence leads the CFL in sacks (44) and is second in forced fumbles (14). Ottawa is tied with B.C. for second in sacks (37) and tied for third with the Lions in forced fumbles (13).

Both teams have veteran kickers in Toronto's Lirim Hajrullahu (51-of-55 field goals) and Ottawa's Lewis Ward (made a league-best 52 field goals in 59 attempts).

Toronto's special teams also feature returner Janarion Grant, who leads the CFL in punts returned (63), yards (979) average (15.5 yards), touchdowns (three) and 30-plus yard returns (eight).

Pick: Toronto.

Calgary Stampeders versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday night)

At Hamilton, the Ticats return from their bye week chasing a fourth home win in their final appearance at Tim Hortons Field this season but are just 2-7 against the West Division. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell continues to lead the CFL in passing yards (4,576), 300-yard games (eight) and TDs (26) but also interceptions (16). The Stampeders have struggled mightily this season away from McMahon Stadium (0-7) but are also just 2-4-1 versus East Division competition.

Pick: Hamilton.

Montreal Alouettes versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, Vernon Adams Jr. will start for the Lions. Nathan Rourke was 15-of-23 passing for 200 yards with two interceptions in last week's 39-8 loss to Saskatchewan to fall to 3-5 since returning to B.C. Montreal makes the long trek West following a short week. It's unclear whether Fajardo will start and if he does, how long he'll remain in the game. The Als can definitely win with Alexander but the home team would appear to need this game much more than the defending Grey Cup champions heading into the playoffs.

Pick: B.C.

Last week: 3-1.

CP's overall record: 44-30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.