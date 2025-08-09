TORONTO - Ryan Dinwiddie isn't overthinking it.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-6) host the Ottawa Redblacks (2-6) on Saturday afternoon. The winner not only takes sole possession of third in the East Division but also remains within striking distance of Hamilton (6-3) and Montreal (5-3).

Watch the Argonauts host the Redblacks in Week 10 action LIVE at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on TSN1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Toronto can sweep the two-game season series with a victory but also still clinch it with a loss by 12 or fewer points.

However Dinwiddie couldn't care less about all of those permutations.

"We need to get a win," the Argos head coach said. "I think everybody understands it's a big game to separate ourselves from them … but we're kind of focusing on us and what we need to do to get a win.

"I've told our guys they can't play too tight. If you put too much onus on it, that's what you don't play your best."

Wins have been hard to come by this season for both Toronto and Ottawa.

The Argos are 1-3 at home and 1-3 within the East Division, that lone victory being a 29-16 decision over the Redblacks at TD Place on June 29. Ottawa is 1-3 on the road and 0-4 versus division opponents.

"Let's get the win," veteran linebacker Wynton McManis said. "However it all plays out at the end of the year is going to be determined by how many wins we get."

McManis (knee) didn't play in Toronto's win over Ottawa. However, Andrew Chatfield Jr., did and the former Redblacks defensive lineman registered eight tackles and two sacks. Chatfield (knee) has a CFL-high six sacks but is a game-time decision Saturday.

The Argos had five sacks overall and three forced turnovers in that contest. Linebacker Cam Judge registered a game-high nine tackles and one sack while Isaac Darkangelo had eight tackles and a sack.

Toronto faces Ottawa starter Dru Brown for the first time this season. He was out with a hip injury in the first meeting as Dustin Crum completed 20-of-30 passes for 235 yards and an interception while rushing for a game-high 60 yards and a touchdown.

Brown threw for 235 yards and two TDs to lead Ottawa past Calgary 31-11 last week. Receiver Eugene Lewis had five receptions for 110 yards, his 20th career 100-yard receiving game.

McManis said pressuring Brown is key for Toronto's defence.

"Move him around a lot, kind of make him uncomfortable and get him out of the pocket," McManis said. "I know he's a really mobile quarterback but we've just got to make sure we tackle well and make him have to dump the ball off short.

"Don't let him get a lot of those deep throws. Make them work for it, make them go 150 yards downfield."

Toronto starter Nick Arbuckle entered action this week second in the CFL in passing yards (2,334) and TDs (13) while Damonte Coxie led the league in receiving yards (774). Coxie had career highs in catches (nine) and receiving yards (187) with two touchdowns in last week's 40-31 road loss to Winnipeg.

Toronto ran for just eight yards on five attempts against Winnipeg and boasts the CFL's worst ground game (50.5 yards per game). The Argos have also allowed a league-high 23 sacks.

Ottawa's defence has just 10 sacks but has forced a CFL-leading nine fumbles and 18 tackles for a loss (second overall).

'Their front seven is real good," Dinwiddie said. "Carter (defensive end Bryce Carter) has always been a good player but he's playing really good football now and Mauldin (defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV) on the other side is no slouch.

"Their linebackers are also pretty good … so we've got to find ways to run against that front, protect the quarterback and make guys miss in space."

Special-teams coverage has also been an issue for Toronto, which has surrendered a CFL-worst four return TDs. Last week, Winnipeg's Trey Vaval had punt- and kickoff-return touchdowns.

"Four (return TDs allowed) in eight games is a lot," Dinwiddie said. "Normally if you get a return touchdown, it's like 90 per cent of the time you win those games.

"They're big momentum builders."

Toronto is 19-6 versus Ottawa since it entered the league in 2014.

Before the game, Toronto will add Chris Schultz and Nick Volpe to its all-time list.

Schultz spent nine seasons on Toronto's offensive line (1986-94) before embarking on a successful radio and TV broadcasting career. Volpe played for the Argos (199-52) then returned in '88 to work in several capacities, including the head of Canadian scouting, and was part of seven Grey Cup championships, having never lost a CFL title game with the franchise.

Both Schultz (age 61) and Volpe (age 95) died in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025.