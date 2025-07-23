Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly was absent from practice Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from a leg injury, reports TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Kelly sustained the injury during last season's East Division Final against the Monteal Alouettes.

Nick Arbuckle took first-team reps in practice on Wednesday and will get the start, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Linebacker Wynton McMannis (knee) participated at practice but in a limited capacity.

Kelly, 31, threw for 2,451 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games last season. He was suspended for the first nine contests of the campaign for violating the league's gender-based violence policy. He threw for 4,123 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to the Most Outstanding Player award in 2023.

After leading the Argonauts to their 19th Grey Cup victory last season in place of Kelly, Arbuckle has thrown for 1,691 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in six games this season.

Toronto sits in third place in the East Division this season with a 1-5 record.