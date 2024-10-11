WINNIPEG — Toronto defenders sacked Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros seven times to help the Argonauts earn a 14-11 victory Friday that secured a playoff spot and denied the Blue Bombers’ attempt to clinch first place in the CFL West Division.

Toronto’s victory (9-7) eliminated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from post-season play and moved the Argonauts into second place in the East Division, one point up on the Ottawa Redblacks (8-6-1), who play the Alouettes in Montreal on Monday.

The loss halted the Blue Bombers’ (10-7) win streak at eight games in front of a fourth consecutive sellout crowd of 32,343 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Winnipeg could still capture first place if the Saskatchewan Roughriders lose or tie at home against the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

With Toronto ahead 13-4 late in the fourth quarter, Collaros threw a deep pass to Kenny Lawler in the back of the end zone. It was incomplete but Argonauts defensive back Mark Milton was called for pass interference.

Winnipeg needed two cracks by backup quarterback Terry Wilson to cross the goal line with 4:29 remaining, squeezing Toronto’s lead to 13-11.

When the Bombers got the ball back, a seventh sack of Collaros lost seven yards. He then attempted to run on third and 17 but was ruled short of the first down.

A challenge for the spot of the ball was unsuccessful and it was a turnover on downs with 58 seconds left.

Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 203 yards, including a touchdown throw to Dave Ungerer.

Collaros was 23-of-30 passing for 249 yards with one interception.

Argonauts running back Ka’Deem Carey rushed five times for 39 yards, giving him 1,005 yards on the season.

Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira had 12 carries for 64 yards and caught six passes for 41 yards.

Argos placekicker Lirim Hajrullahu booted field goals from 44 and 42 yards and added one convert.

Sergio Castillo connected on field goals from 26 yards for Winnipeg, but missed attempts from 42 and 48 yards. He made his one convert.

Toronto led 7-1 after the first quarter, 13-4 at halftime and kept that lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bombers shot themselves in their foot during the opening quarter.

After the Argonauts went up 7-0 on Ungerer’s 13-yard touchdown catch at 4:40, Winnipeg got a gift when Janarion Grant fumbled the ball after being hit by Bombers linebacker Brian Cole, who recovered the ball at Toronto’s nine-yard line.

A reception by Oliveira got Winnipeg to the two-yard line, but Wilson only gained one yard on the first sneak and was stopped on the second attempt for a turnover on downs.

Winnipeg later picked up a single point when Castillo went wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt at 13:05.

Toronto also turned over the ball early in the second quarter, but it only resulted in a 26-yard Castillo field goal to make it 7-4 at 3:17.

A pair of Hajrullahu field goals finished off the first-half scoring.

Toronto’s defence sacked Collaros five times in the first half.

He was sacked again midway through the third quarter and fumbled. The ball was recovered by Wynton McManis and the Argos took over at their own 26-yard line.

Boosted by a 39-yard catch from Makai Polk, Toronto got a couple cracks from the one-yard line but Winnipeg’s defence denied the TD and it was another turnover on downs.

The Bombers couldn’t capitalize and there was no scoring in the third quarter.

Castillo lined up for a 48-yarder early in the fourth, but the ball hit the upright.

Wilson’s touchdown finished off a 10-play, 84-yard scoring drive. Winnipeg conceded a single with two seconds left.

Notes: Carey became the 14th player in CFL history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons with two different teams. He had 1,088 yards for Calgary in 2022. … The Argonauts are 8-0 coming off a bye week. … Bombers receiver Nic Demski had three catches for 29 yards, extending his streak to 70 consecutive games with at least one reception.

UP NEXT

Bombers: Have a bye week.

Argonauts: Host the Ottawa Redblacks on Oct. 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.