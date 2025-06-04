TORONTO - Veteran Nick Arbuckle will be the Toronto Argonauts' opening-day starter.

Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said Arbuckle will be under centre Friday night when the Argos visit the Montreal Alouettes. Incumbent Chad Kelly, 31, who suffered a serious leg injury in last year's East Division final, was cleared to practise late last week but will open the season on the one-game injured list.

Kelly, the CFL's outstanding player in 2023, fractured a tibia and fibula in Toronto's 30-28 East Division final victory over Montreal. That injury forced Arbuckle into the starting role for the Grey Cup, where he responded by earning MVP honours with 252 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Argos’ 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"Chad practised a little bit and it was good to see him get out there," Dinwiddie said. "We'll re-evaluate it next week.

"Nick is a veteran who's been around and in the system forever. The moment definitely isn't too big for him."

Dinwiddie said rookie Tucker Horn will serve as Arbuckle's backup. Former Edmonton Elk Jarret Doege will be Toronto's third quarterback.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.