Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has been ruled out until at least the team's Eastern Final rematch against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 7, according to head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

“Definitely not this week, definitely not next week. I’m hoping after the bye,” Dinwiddie told First Up on TSN. “He’s getting better but he’s just not quite there yet full strength in being able to protect himself in the pocket. You never know with these things, it might take a little bit longer and then the next week he might be back, but he made big strides last week.”

The 31-year-old incurred his injury in the third quarter of last year's East Final, when defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his right leg. Kelly was taken off on a stretcher and revealed later that night on social media he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, forcing him to undergo surgery. If he were to return in Week 7, he would make his 2025 debut at Percival Molson Stadium, the same place he suffered the initial fractures.

Kelly started eight regular season games for Toronto a season ago, after missing the first nine due to a suspension for violating the league's gender-based violence policy. The Buffalo, New York native completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions

He started every game the year prior, where he collected Most Outstanding Performer honours in 2023.

In Kelly's absence, it's been Nick Arbuckle taking over.

The reigning Grey Cup MVP leads the league in passing yards (841) while being in the top half in completion percentage (72.0) and touchdowns (four).

It hasn’t resulted in overall productive offence however, as the Argos sit dead last in the CFL in net offence (306.7) and points for (20.3) while Arbuckle leads the league in interceptions (five).

The Argonauts sit 0-3 after losses to the Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders, and Saskatchewan Roughriders. They'll travel to the nation's capital in search of their first win against the Ottawa Redblacks (1-2).