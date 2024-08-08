After a 2-0 start to their season, the Toronto Argonauts have lost four of their past six contests, falling to third place in the CFL’s East Division.

Cameron Dukes and Nick Arbuckle have both struggled with consistency issues this year after starting quarterback Chad Kelly was suspended at least nine regular season games for violating the league’s gender-based violence policy.

After Friday’s contest against the Calgary Stampeders, Kelly will have served the minimum number of games he was initially suspended for, and with a Week 11 bye to follow, the 2023 Most Outstanding Player could potentially be back under centre for the Argonauts before the end of the month.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie joined TSN 1050’s First Up on Thursday morning, and shared the latest on Kelly as the former Ole Miss Rebel continues to work his way back onto the field.

“We should get an answer this week on something from the league,” said Dinwiddie. “I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to them, so once I get some more information for that I can comment more on it.

“But I don’t know where we’re at with that stage, just kind of focusing on the guys that are here right now.”

Kelly finished last season with 4,123 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, while adding another eight scores on the ground to help lead the Argos to the best record in the league at 16-2.

Running back Ka’Deem Carey has shouldered most of the load for Toronto this season with 522 rushing yards and five touchdowns, but if Kelly were to make his return shortly after the bye week, it would add another dimension to Dinwiddie’s offence.

“Our approach [with Kelly] is a little bit different, we get some more hard play-action, the ability to threaten the edge,” he said. “He’s a big strong athlete, he runs just as well as Cam [Dukes] does, he’s a little bit more of a powerful runner, short yardage, stuff like that.

“But you look at all of the big plays we hit last year, that was all a product of Chad hitting those big, long home runs. He always gives our guys a chance at making a play on the ball, a lot of the stuff we haven’t done this year.”

Dukes, Toronto’s starter for all but one game this season, has thrown just two touchdowns and six interceptions across his past six games. After picking up an injury against the Stampeders in Week 9, the Shepherdsville, Ky., native is listed as questionable for Friday.

“I’m certain he’ll be dressed, he was in there getting treatment this morning when I went in there,” said the fourth-year head coach. “He’s feeling better, but a five-day week is tough to bounce back from an injury.

"I don’t think it’ll be long term…but right now, we’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow and make it a game-time decision...".

With Dukes' status still up in the air, Arbuckle was named as Toronto's starter for Week 10 on Thursday morning.

In his one start this season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Arbuckle completed 12-of-22 attempts for 87 yards and no touchdowns.