Toronto Argonauts defensive back DaShaun Amos was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday Night Football after suffering an apparent lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old was attempting to make a play on a Jake Maier-screen pass to Stampeders running back LeVante Bellamy, when Amos' ankle was caught under a pile of Double Blue defenders.

The former Eastern Carolina Pirate has played in eight games for the Argonauts this season, recording 18 tackles, an interception and a touchdown.

The Argonauts led 14-7 at the time of Amos' exit.

A two-time Grey Cup champion, Amos spent three seasons in two stints with the Stampeders (2018-19, 2021).

The Argonauts did not immediately provide an update on Amos.