Argonauts DB Amos carted off against Stampeders with LBI
Published
Toronto Argonauts defensive back DaShaun Amos was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday Night Football after suffering an apparent lower-body injury.
The 28-year-old was attempting to make a play on a Jake Maier-screen pass to Stampeders running back LeVante Bellamy, when Amos' ankle was caught under a pile of Double Blue defenders.
The former Eastern Carolina Pirate has played in eight games for the Argonauts this season, recording 18 tackles, an interception and a touchdown.
The Argonauts led 14-7 at the time of Amos' exit.
A two-time Grey Cup champion, Amos spent three seasons in two stints with the Stampeders (2018-19, 2021).
The Argonauts did not immediately provide an update on Amos.