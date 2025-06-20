Toronto Argonauts defensive back Kenneth George Jr. was carted off the field in the first quarter of Friday’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

George Jr. was hit low by Roughriders wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby as he was attempting to make a play and stayed down on the field in pain.

He was eventually placed on a cart and taken from the field after an examination by the team's medical staff.

Duncan-Busby was given a 10-yard, illegal block penalty on the play after a review from the CFL Replay Centre.

George Jr. had three tackles in the Argonauts Week 2 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

The 28-year-old joined the Argos last season after he was released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.