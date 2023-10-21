REGINA — The Toronto Argonauts eliminated the Saskatchewan Roughriders from the CFL playoff race with a 29-26 victory on Saturday.

The Argos earned the victory on a five-yard touchdown run by Dan Adeboboye with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The 15-2-0 Argos handed the Riders their seventh consecutive defeat which gave the Calgary Stampeders the third and final playoff spot in the West Division. It was the second straight season that the Riders finished with a seven-game losing streak.

The Argos have now have an opportunity to leave a legacy by posting the best regular-season record in franchise history. The Argos posted 15-3-0 records in both 1996 and 1997. If they beat the Ottawa Redblacks in the regular season finale on Oct. 28, the Argos will finish with a 16-2-0 record.

Three Argos also hit personal milestones Saturday. Running back OJ Ouellette gained 50 yards on 11 carries, giving him 1,009 rushing yards on the season. DaVaris Daniels had six receptions for 84 yards to push him over the 1,000-yard mark. He now has 1,009 yards receiving.

Quarterback Chad Kelly played the first three quarters, completed 15 of 20 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Kelly eclipsed the 4,000-yards passing plateau and now sits at 4,092 yards for the season.

Ouellette and Damonte Coxie scored touchdowns for the Argos. Kicker Alfredo Gauchuz Lozada kicked three field goals.

The Riders, who led for the majority of the contest, got big games from Jake Dolegala, Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus. Dolegala was 29 of 44 passing for 436 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bane Jr., who signed with the Riders during the off-season as a free agent, completed an outstanding season with eight receptions for 136 yards. He finished the season with 1,104 yards. Emilus caught seven passes for 137 yards and also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season, finishing with 1,097 yards.

Bane Jr., Emilus and Antonio Pipkin had touchdowns for Saskatchewan with kicker Brett Lauther chipping in two field goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.