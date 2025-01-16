The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday that they have extended Canadian offensive lineman John Bosse and signed American defensive lineman Deshawn McCarthy.

Bosse was selected by the Argos in the third round (25th overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft and played two games in his rookie year with Toronto.

The University of Calgary alum made his CFL debut on Sept. 7 against the Ottawa Redblacks. He was a member of the 2019 Vanier Cup champions.

McCarthy attended East Stroudsburg State (2019-2023) where he played in 43 games and tallied 138 tackles, 51 for loss, 31 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 14 knockdowns.

The Philadelphia, Penn. native was a First Team All-American in 2021 after a 13-sack campaign.

The Argonauts also announced that they released American linebacker Jon Jones.