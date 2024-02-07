The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday that the team have extended the contract of American wide receiver Damonte Coxie.

The 27-year-old caught 39 passes for 787 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games in 2023. The 6-foot-3 receiver signed with the Double Blue in January 2022 and caught 15 passes for 210 yards in seven games during his rookie campaign.

The Louisiana native played collegiately at Memphis from 2016-20, recording 185 catches for 2,948 yards and 20 touchdowns in 43 games.