The Toronto Argonauts announced that American running back Deonta McMahon and Canadian defensive back Jon Edouard have been extended. The team also announced the signing of American defensive back Lawrence Johnson.

McMahon played 18 games in 2024, rushing for 288 yards and four touchdowns while adding 30 catches for 237 yards and another score. The Florida native has totalled 723 yards and eight touchdowns over 25 CFL games.

Edouard played six games in 2024, recording one interception and one special teams tackle. The second-year Argonauts recorded six tackles, 11 special teams tackles and one sack in 18 games in 2023.

Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the NFL's New Orleans Saints but was released as part of the final cuts before training camp. He played collegiatelly at Missouri State, playing in 55 games from 2017-23, recording 283 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, 22 knockdowns, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Johnson was named First Team All-Conference in 2022.