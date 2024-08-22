The Toronto Argonauts will have a familiar face back in the lineup when quarterback Chad Kelly returns against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

Kelly was suspended for the first nine games of the season after he violated the CFL’s gender-based violence policy last season.

The 30-year-old pivot was the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023, leading the Argos to a 16-2 record which equaled the Edmonton franchise’s league record in 1989.

He finished third in the league with 23 touchdowns and fourth with 4,123 passing yards.

In his place, Cameron Dukes has started eight of the first nine games this season, throwing for 1,398 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Backup pivot Nick Arbuckle started one game throwing for 181 yards with a touchdown and interception in a 39-25 Week 10 win over the Calgary Stampeders.

The two pivots have led the team to a 5-4 record, which is good for third in the East Division.

With Kelly returning to the fold, defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade believes the Argonauts are the best team in the CFL.

“We think we’re better than anyone in the CFL as a whole,” Orimolade told TSN1050’s FirstUp on Thursday. “At the end of the day we have to be consistent and do it every time we show up.”

Orimolade understands that there may be a conflicting atmosphere at BMO Field when they take on the Roughriders. Thursday will be the first opportunity for many fans to voice their displeasure about Kelly’s discretions.

“There will be some people that may voice their displeasure with [Kelly’s] return, but for the most part [I think] it will be a pretty excited crowd, “said Orimolade. “It’s a great environment outside of Kelly’s return with the CNE going on and it’s a summer game. The Roughriders’ fans always travel well as well so I think it will be a great environment regardless.”

Toronto is going up against a 5-4 Roughriders squad that is first place in the West Division. Saskatchewan defeated the Argos 30-23 in their first matchup of the season in Week 5.

Thursday’s game will also mark Roughriders head coach Corey Mace’s return to Toronto after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator for two seasons.

Orimolade was injured during the first matchup between the two teams this season and is looking forward to playing his former coach.

“For me, when you have that kind of familiarity with someone on the other side, it makes me want to play harder,” said Orimolade. “If you’ve ever played against your brother, you want to be even better so you have bragging rights, especially since they beat us last time.”