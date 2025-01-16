The Toronto Argonauts announced Thursday that they have given linebacker Cameron Judge a contract extension that runs through the 2026 season.

Judge, 30, joined the Argonauts last Friday via trade from the Calgary Stampeders.

“I’m excited to stay in Toronto and try and help this team win another Grey Cup championship," said Judge. "It’s a great organization and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Judge spent the last three seasons with the Stampeders, where he was the team's nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024, Most Outstanding Canadian from 2022 to 2024 and was named a CFL and West All-Star in 2022.

Judge also played eight games with the Argonauts in his one season with the team in 2021. He spent the first three years of his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2017 to 2019, where he was nominated the Western Division's Most Outstanding Canadian following the 2019 campaign.

For his career, Judge has 356 defensive tackles, 15 sacks, nine interceptions and seven forced fumbles over 95 regular season games.