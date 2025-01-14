General manager Mike Clemons says the Toronto Argonauts continue to talk to veteran Nick Arbuckle about remaining as their backup quarterback.

Arbuckle, 31, is scheduled to become a CFL free agent Feb. 11.

"We are proceeding steadily trying to get Arbuckle back in as our No. 2 and we'll see where we go from there," Clemons told reporters during a CFL zoom call Tuesday. "Having a No. 1 quarterback and a solid No. 2, hopefully a guy who's had a little bit of experience as Arbuckle has, that's a real advantage."

The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle completed 26-of-37 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Toronto's 41-24 Grey Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Nov. 17. He was named game MVP in his first CFL championship start, which came about after incumbent Chad Kelly suffered a season-ending leg injury in the East Division final.

Arbuckle was thinking about life after football last year when he remained unsigned two months into CFL free agency. Toronto finally came calling May 19 after the league suspended Kelly for the entire pre-season and at least the first nine regular-season games for violating its gender-based violence policy.

Arbuckle made just one regular-season start for Toronto, a victory. But when Kelly, who was reinstated by the CFL in August, was hurt in the Argos' 30-28 East Division final win over Montreal, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie immediately named Arbuckle as the club's Grey Cup starter.

Toronto posted a 5-4 record during Kelly's absence, with Cameron Dukes going 4-4 in his eight starts. The Argos finished with a 10-8 record to take second in the East Division behind Montreal (12-5-1).

Kelly won five of his eight starts, completing 175-of-258 passes (67.8 per cent) for 2,451 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran 48 times for 214 yards (4.5-yard average) and five TDs.

Kelly, the CFL's outstanding player in 2023, also made two playoff starts before being injured.

Clemons said Kelly, who underwent surgery in December, continues to recover.

"We have had a progress report and things are moving forward," Clemons said. "He's in pretty well every day for therapy.

"The surgery was considered successful and there is hope, no guarantee, but there's hope for an on-time report to training camp."

Clemons added the Argos expect to receive another update on Kelly's recovery next month.

Like all CFL teams, Toronto has no shortage of pending free agents. Joining Arbuckle high atop Clemons' priority list is linebacker Wynton McManis.

Toronto has won the Grey Cup in two of McManis's three seasons with the club. The two-time league all-star has become an integral part of the Argos' defence.

"He's the No. 1 priority," Clemons said of McManis. "We will make the steps that we feel that are necessary to make sure he is an Argonaut."

Toronto's defence registered a CFL-high 48 sacks in 2024, with Americans Jake Ceresna and Ralph Holley finishing in a five-way tie for top spot with eight apiece. Ceresna is slated to hit free agency while Holley has signed with the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

Canadian Robbie Smith (six sacks) is also a pending free agent while Toronto recently traded Folarin Orimolade (six) to Calgary for Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge.

Clemons has had discussions with Ceresna but added, "I wouldn't say it's imminent." And while there's plenty of uncertainty along the defensive line, Toronto faced a similar situation last season after Brandon Barlow and Dewayne Hendrix both left for Hamilton in free agency.

"This was a reloaded group," Clemons said. "We'll continue to have to be vigilant about getting at least one of those guys back and then from there making the decisions we need to make to bring enough competitors in.

"We think we have the right process in place to continue to be competitive there."

Clemons added Toronto made a deal from a position of strength when it dealt American Dejon Allen to B.C. recently. And the same could be said Tuesday when the Argos sent Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye to Ottawa.

Adeboboye teamed with Americans Ka'Deem Carey and Deonta McMahon in Toronto's backfield last season. Carey, the CFL's third-leading rusher with 1,060 yards, is slated to become a free agent next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.