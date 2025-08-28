Some big names were practicing for the Toronto Argonauts Thursday as they held their first session in preparation for their Labour Day Weekend matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

All-CFL members in receiver Makai Polk and offensive lineman Ryan Hunter were taking first team reps, while quarterback Chad Kelly also partially worked in with the first team, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

A familiar face in Polk re-joined the Argonauts on Tuesday and is already getting starting reps just two days after signing back in Toronto.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound target was recently waived by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and returns after hauling in 61 passes for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Argos in all three major receiving categories last season.

The California native was named to the 2024 East All-CFL team and was Toronto's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Hunter logged his first full practice after a six-game injured list stint after he was struck by a car while on a scooter over a month ago. The two-time All-CFL selection was named the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman last season and made five starts in 2025 before suffering a shoulder injury in the accident.

Kelly also took partial first team reps, though current starter and 2024 Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle took the majority.

The 31-year-old is still recovering from his injury he suffered in the third quarter of last year's East Final, when Montreal Alouettes defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his right leg. Kelly was taken off on a stretcher and revealed later that night on social media he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, forcing him to undergo surgery.

Kelly started eight regular season games for Toronto a season ago, after missing the first nine due to a suspension for violating the league's gender-based violence policy. The Buffalo, New York native completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions