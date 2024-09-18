The Toronto Argonauts will be looking for revenge on Friday night against the rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats after a hard-fought loss on Labour Day weekend.

Watch the Argonauts take on the Tiger-Cats LIVE on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

After being down 24-9 midway through the second quarter, the Argonauts fought back to tie the game 28-28 in the fourth quarter, but a late field goal from Tiger-Cats kicker Marc Liegghio iced the game for Hamilton.

Argonauts defensive back Quincy Mauger, who had seven tackles and one sack against the Tiger-Cats two weeks ago, is ready for the rematch.

“I definitely feel like we can win every game, said Mauger on TSN Radio 1050. “That’s just our mindset. And then if that’s not the mindset, you definitely don’t belong in this league.

“In our locker room, we feel like you got to come in and work every day, we don’t take teams lightly, and this upcoming Friday, the better team, the more prepared team will win.”

The Argonauts (7-6) are coming off a big 33-17 road win last week against the BC Lions. The Argos’ defence combined for seven sacks in the game as Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was pulled at halftime.

Toronto is 5-1 at home while Hamilton is 1-5 on the road this season. The Argos look to gain ground in the East Division with second place in reach as the Ottawa Redblacks edge them out with an 8-4-1 record.

Meanwhile, after losing all four games in August, the Tiger-Cats have won their past two games, beating the Redblacks and Argonauts as they look to escape the league’s basement.

This is the third and final time the two teams will face off in the regular season with the Tiger-Cats winning the first two games.