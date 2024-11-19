Last off-season, Nick Arbuckle was just a few weeks away from cancelling his Canadian work permit and returning home to the United States.

The 31-year-old quarterback hit free agency in February, and had gone unsigned into May before the Toronto Argonauts came calling.

After throwing for 252 yards with two touchdowns against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, Arbuckle was named the 111th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player, leading the Argos to a 41-24 victory.

The Oxnard, Calif., native signed with Toronto for his second stint with the team in the aftermath of Chad Kelly’s nine-game suspension, providing the team’s quarterback room with some much-needed stability ahead of the regular-season opener.

Arbuckle was given just one start before Kelly returned to the lineup in Week 12, and did not take a snap under centre again until Week 21, when Toronto rested their starters having already clinched a playoff spot.

His next opportunity to see the field would come in the East Division Finals, with Kelly going down with a broken tibia and fibula in the late stages of the third quarter.

In relief of Kelly, Arbuckle completed 5 of 8 attempts for 73 yards, and helped Toronto hang on to advance to the 111th Grey Cup for what would be the biggest start of his

career.

“Moments before the Montreal game, that morning, I was having breakfast with my agent,” said Arbuckle, on TSN1050 Tuesday morning. “We kind of talked about what the future of my playing career…not a whole lot of certainty, but maybe a little bit of hope with some of the games I played earlier in the season.

“Four, five hours later, all of those plans we were making, or I was making, changed quite a bit.”

While the journey from a free agent struggling to get contract offers to a Grey Cup MVP was not something Arbuckle had planned for, the six-year CFL veteran was able to stay ready and capitalize on an opportunity he never saw coming.

“I think what I’ve learned over time is that my plan and my ideas don’t mean very much, and just to take things as they came, and take advantage of the moments and opportunities that do present themselves,” he said. “The things that I can dream up are nowhere near as good as the things that can actually happen.”

Arbuckle returns to Toronto as a hero for his efforts in helping the Double Blue secure their 19th Grey Cup title in franchise history, and will get to enjoy the fruits of his labour at the team's championship rally on Tuesday afternoon.