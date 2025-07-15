Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Ryan Hunter will be out 6-to-8 weeks after he was hit by a car, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the first day back from the Argonauts' recent bye week when the 6-foot-4 lineman was hit while riding a scooter.

Hunter, 30, appeared in all five games for the Argonauts this season and has only missed one game since the 2023 campaign.

The North Bay, Ont., native was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman last season, leading an offensive line that helped protect a backfield that finished second in rushing yards with 121.3 yards per game.

He signed a contract extension in February that will keep him in Toronto through the 2027 season.

The Argonauts are third in the East Division standings with a 1-4 record and will take on the first-place Montreal Alouettes on Thursday.