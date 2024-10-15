Home-field advantage for the West Division semifinal game was locked up a week ago, and the result of Saturday's matchup between the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks will go a long way towards securing home-field advantage in the East Divisional round.

The Montreal Alouettes (12-3-1) own the best record in the CFL and control home field advantage in the East Final, but the Argonauts (9-7) and Redblacks (8-7-1) still have a lot to play for.

Toronto has won two in a row to surge ahead of Ottawa, who have dropped four straight. It started with a 37-34 victory over the Montreal Alouettes, which Argonauts running back Ka'Deem Carey identified as a potential rallying point for the season.

"This [win] is huge," Carey said after their victory two weeks ago. "This could turn our season around and I'm going to make sure it turns our season around."

The 14-11 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week vaulted Toronto ahead of Ottawa - which is crucial for both sides, as they've both been significantly better at home than on the road.

The Argonauts are 6-2 at BMO Field compared to 3-5 away from home. The Redblacks have shared a similar fate, as they hold a 6-1-1 record on home turf and a 2-6 record as the away side.

With two games left on the schedule, the Argonauts - who are hosting the Redblacks on Saturday - can clinch home-field advantage when the two sides meet in the East Division round.

Ottawa will need to win both of their last two games to play the semifinal round at TD Place.

On top of their issues on the road, the Redblacks have injury issues that need to be corrected quickly. Top quarterback Dru Brown has missed three straight games with an ankle problem, while top wide receiver Justin Hardy was inactive for their loss on the weekend against the Alouettes.

Veteran backup QB Jeremiah Masoli reiterated after the loss to Montreal that the team needs to play better, no matter who is in the lineup.

"We got to do better as players,” Masoli said. “We got to be more consistent, be selfless out there while we're going. I know you get caught up in the moment, but we got to play smarter.

“When we get in these playoffs, we can't afford any of that stuff.”

They were flagged for 11 penalties in the 19-12 loss.

“We got to correct things that we've had errors with, but look forward to the opportunity that we have,” Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce said. “It's a short week. We go into Toronto and take care of our business.”