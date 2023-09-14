The Toronto Argonauts have placed the 2022 East Division's Most Outstanding Canadian wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. on the six-game injured list.

Defensive back Jamie Harry, a native of Lachine, Que., fills in as a Canadian.

The 25-year-old Ottawa, Ont., native did not participate in the Argonauts Week 15 practices due to a hip injury.

Gittens was a finalist for the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian award, which was presented to then-BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, as he finished the 2022 campaign fifth in receptions (81), sixth in receiving yards (1,101), first in yards after the catch (483) and tied for seventh in touchdown receptions (5).

In 10 games this season, the Laurier product has registered 35 catches for 416 yards and a touchdown this season.