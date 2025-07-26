TORONTO - Nick Arbuckle will remain the Toronto Argonauts' starting quarterback for the next little while.

Toronto placed incumbent Chad Kelly on the six-game injured list Saturday before its 31-17 home win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Argos had put Kelly on the one-game list through each week of the season, allowing the CFL's 2023 outstanding player to practise with the team as he recovered from a serious leg injury suffered in last year's East Division final.

With Kelly sidelined, Arbuckle led Toronto to its 41-24 Grey Cup win over Winnipeg at B.C. Place. He was named the game MVP after completing 26-of-37 passes for 252 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Argos were hopeful Kelly might return following their bye week. However, Arbuckle — who has been the starter all season to this point — remained under centre for Toronto's 26-25 loss to Montreal on Thursday before leading the squad to its first home victory Saturday night.

And Arbuckle will remain under centre Friday night when Toronto (2-5) visits Winnipeg (3-3) to complete the home-and-home set.

"I think it (placing Kelly on six-game list) is a smart decision," Toronto coach Ryan Dinwiddie said following Saturday's game. "We've got to look after Chad and the organization.

"We just can't force his hand, 'Let's play,' when we're not sure yet. When we're fully sure of the situation collectively we'll make that decision. He's willing to play but at the same time we're going to put him on the field when he's ready to play."

Kelly was on Toronto's sidelines Saturday night but Dinwiddie said there's no timeline regarding when the quarterback will make his '25 debut.

"Who knows?" he said. "That could be week to week but he's working at it.

"He wants to be there for his brothers … he's always around and when he's around he makes us better, on or off the field. When the time comes we'll make that decision but it's got to be collectively … we have to make a decision when it's the right time and we won't make that decision until it is the right time."

Kelly missed Toronto's first nine regular-season games in 2024 due to a CFL-imposed suspension. The six-foot-one, 216-pound American returned to the Argos, completing 175-of-258 passes (67.8 per cent) for 2,451 yards with 10 TDs and eight interceptions.

He earned CFL outstanding player honours in 2023 after passing for 4,123 yards with 23 TDs and 12 interceptions.