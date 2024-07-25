Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly could start participating in team practices soon, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie revealed Thursday morning on TSN 1050’s First Up.

Kelly, 30, was handed a suspension of at least nine games, and would need to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert while attending mandatory counselling sessions before he was eligible to be reinstated by the league.

However, the 2023 CFL MOP is reportedly close to fulfilling the criteria needed for a potential return to the team, according to Dinwiddie.

“We’re waiting to hear from the league, I think we’re supposed to get some news today,” said the fourth-year head coach. “I think he's got one more evaluation, he’s going through his classes, I think he’s got two to do before he’s cleared. So, we’re trying to get that handled.

“I assume the league would potentially allow him to practice before the suspension is lifted. Player safety wise, the kid’s got to at least get out there and get going, you can’t expect him to come back week one and play,” he said. “Even if you get a few weeks of practice time, practice roster, scout team type of work for him, we’ve got to get the other guys ready to play, but at least get him out there, get him acclimated to it again.”

Toronto began their season with back-to-back wins, but have quickly dropped to 3-3 after losing three out of their last four contests.

Cameron Dukes has started in Kelly’s absence, but has struggled recently with just one touchdown and six interceptions across his last four games. He was lifted in favour of backup Nick Arbuckle twice in the last three weeks, sparking conversations about which quarterback the team will turn to for Week 8.

“I’m probably going to play both of them, we’ll go from there. I believe in Cam, still do, but Nick, I have a comfort level with him, I’ve won some games with him, I’ve been around him a long time.

“Nick went in there and did a good job getting the ball out of his hand, been in the system a little bit more. He’s seen a lot more football than Cam has, but Cam is still a good player and we believe in him.”

The Argonauts are set to play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday in an important matchup for both teams. The Blue Bombers have battled back from a slow start, and look to be regaining their form as one of the CFL’s best teams.

“They’re hitting their stride a little bit, they’ve won two of their last three,” said Dinwiddie. “Started off slow, had a lot of injuries, they’re getting some guys back on defence. They’re playing pretty good football right now, and Zach [Collaros] is always dangerous.

“He had some early struggles, but you know, I think he’s getting back to Zach Collaros.”

