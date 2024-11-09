Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly suffered an apparent leg injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher near the end of the third quarter of the Eastern Final.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported that Kelly was taken to Montreal General Hospital for imaging.

Kelly, 30, took off on a scramble and ran the ball nine yards before appearing to hurt himself as he was tackled at the end of the run.

Veteran QB Nick Arbuckle came on in relief of Kelly.

Kelly struggled early in the game, completing just four of his first 11 passes, but turned it on at the end of the first half and into the second. He exited the game having completed 11 of 22 passes for 182 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Argonauts were leading the Montreal Alouettes 24-16 when Kelly was forced out of the game.

This game is a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Final, which the Alouettes won 38-17.

The winner of the game will play either the Saskatchewan Roughriders or Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup next week in Victoria.

More to come.