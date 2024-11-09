Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly suffered a broken ankle in the team's 30-28 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Eastern Final.

Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie confirmed Kelly's injury to reporters after the game and said Nick Arbuckle will start the Grey Cup for Toronto.

Kelly, 30, took off on a scramble and ran the ball nine yards before sustaining the injury while being tackled at the end of the run.

Arbuckle came on in relief of Kelly, where he completed five of eight passes for 73 yards.

TSN's Dave Naylor reports that Kelly will have surgery to address the injury on Saturday in Montreal and is expected to miss six to nine months while rehabilitating.

Kelly struggled early in the game, completing just four of his first 11 passes, but turned it on at the end of the first half and into the second. He exited the game having completed 11 of 22 passes for 182 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Arbuckle has played in 84 games in his six years in the CFL, including three times in the playoffs for the Calgary Stampeders in 2018 and 2019, but has never started a CFL playoff game.