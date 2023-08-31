Chad Kelly is set to become the CFL's highest-paid player under his new contract, with a total value of $1.865 million, TSN's Farhan Laji reports.

Kelly inked a three-year extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday amid a breakout campaign in which he's helped guide the team to an 8-1 record. According to Lalji, Kelly will earn $615,000 in the first year and $625,000 in the following two seasons.

"Highest paid in the @cfl @ckelly_6 🤝✍️ Thank you for trusting me throughout this process, staying patient, and balling out every week!!" Kelly's agent Lambiris captioned an Instagram photo on the extension.

Lalji adds that there was also additional dollars added to Kelly's 2023 salary and performance bonuses were converted to hard dollars.

Kelly is in his first season as the Argonauts starter, but entered in relief of the injured McLeod Bethel-Thompson in last year's Grey Cup and led the Argonauts to the title.

The 29-year-old is one of the leading candidates for Most Outstanding Player so far this year, completing 149 of his 213 passes for 2,377 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions across nine games. He also has six rushing touchdowns and 135 yards on the ground.

“The level of exhilaration on this day is only rivaled by the excitement Chad Kelly provides every time he takes the field!” general manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons said in a team release Thursday. “Today’s news is not just great for the Toronto Argonauts, its outstanding for our league. Not only has he played lights out football but he has seemed to raise the level of opposing quarterbacks we’ve faced.

"However, the greatest part of this story is what you don’t see. Mr. Kelly has led this team from the offseason back in the winter to a team that’s become a consistent winner. A competent voice, a leader by example, he’s raised the level of his peers and prioritized the team amidst his All-Star stats! He arrives early and stays late…Phenomenal! On top of all that, Chad is, and will continue to be, a pillar for us in the team’s commitment to the community and youth football development in Toronto”

Toronto will next be in action on Monday, visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their Labour Day Classic.