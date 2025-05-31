Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie provided an update on the status of quarterback Chad Kelly after the team's win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the preseason finale for both clubs on Friday.

"Chad actually got cleared today with his final X-ray," Dinwiddie told reporters. "... So, we'll see. He wants to play this week and we got to make a decision there.

"[He's] cleared for practice and then we have to figure out what we want to do as far as contact. ... If we feel like he can play and not put him in harms way, we'll make that decision. I'm just glad he's cleared and he's moving around better and he's in good spirits as well."

Kelly has been held off his feet with an ingrown toenail.

Kelly incurred a serious leg injury in the third quarter of last year's East Final against the Montreal Alouettes when defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his right leg. Kelly was taken off on a stretcher and revealed later that night on social media he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, forcing him to undergo surgery. Kelly, who won the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2023, was driven from Montreal to Toronto after the surgery.

The 31-year-old Buffalo native threw for 2,451 yards alongside 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions over nine games with the Argonauts in 2024, his third season with the franchise.

Kelly missed the first nine games of last season due to a suspension handed out by the CFL following an investigation regarding allegations made by the team's former strength and conditioning coach.

Nick Arbuckle, who was named Grey Cup MVP in Kelly's absence as the Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in last year's title game, re-signed with the team in the off-season as Kelly's timeline for recovery remained unclear.

The Argonauts kick off their 2025 season on June 6 in Montreal against the Alouettes.