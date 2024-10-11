Toronto Argonauts running back Ka'Deem Carey suffered an upper-body injury Friday night against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, reports TSN's John Lu.

According to Lu, Carey suffered the injury near the beginning of the second half.

Carey had five carries for 39 yards and one catch for five yards before departing as the Argos went on to win 14-11, officially clinching a playoff spot.

The 31-year-old came into Friday's game third in the league in rushing yards (966) and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (six). Carey has also added 34 catches for 337 yards receiving with one touchdown.

The Arizona product began his CFL career in 2019 with the Calgary Stampeders, playing his first four seasons there before joining the Argos this year.

Toronto will take on the Ottawa Redblacks at BMO Field in Week 20 on Oct. 19.