The Toronto Argonauts announced that the club has re-signed American wide receiver Damonte Coxie.

Coxie played 17 games last season, catching 59 passes for 860 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs.

"I couldn't be happier staying in Toronto," said Coxie. "It's a first-class organization and I can't wait to try and run this thing back in 2025 and win another Grey Cup for the city."

The University of Memphis product has played in 38 career regular season games in Double Blue, after joining the team in January 2022, and has compiled 113 receptions for 1,857 yards and nine touchdowns.